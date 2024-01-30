Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday saw Rovers post arguably one of their poorest performances of the campaign, as they were utterly outclassed in 5-1 home defeat to league leaders Stockport County.

The visitors barely had to go through the gears to swat aside a hapless Rovers side. McCann made it clear in no uncertain terms that the performance was unacceptable. And he says he expects much better when they travel to Bradford City for tonight's EFL Trophy quarter-final (7.30pm).

"We want a reaction," McCann said. "We want to go there and put on a better performance than we showed against Stockport.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

"Hopefully we start the game better. We didn't give ourselves a chance to get going so hopefully we can do that at Bradford.

"The squad is strong now so if players don't perform then there's personnel that is ready to take their place."

With regards selection, it's likely a clutch of changes will be made.

McCann will be without three loan players tonight. Billy Waters, Matthew Craig and Hakeeb Adelakun are all ineligible having represented their parent clubs earlier in the competition.

In addition, Richard Wood and James Maxwell could return to the starting line-up whilst late decisions will be made on George Broadbent and Tom Anderson.