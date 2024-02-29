Grant McCann delivers full Doncaster Rovers injury update - Westbrooke, Adelakun, Sterry
Rovers go to the Midlands in fine fettle, on a five-game unbeaten run - their longest streak since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
Ahead of the test against the Saddlers, McCann spoke with the local press and gave updates on a clutch of injured stars.
Jamie Sterry
The full-back departed in the latter stages of last week's win over AFC Wimbledon after suffering a nasty-looking cut following a collision.
"He's okay, I just think he's worried that his looks are affected!" McCann told the Free Press tongue-in-cheek. "He's got three or four stitches in his ears. He also had some scrapes, I'm not sure if they were from studs or nails but they were a little bit nasty. But he's fine."
Hakeeb Adelakun
The Lincoln loanee has caught the eye hugely in his spell so when he departed just after half-time last weekend with a dead leg it raised concern. McCann allayed fears however, saying: "He's fine. With a dead leg it's just about keeping them moving. We got a bit of work into him and he's trained all week."
Zain Westbrooke
The influential midfielder has been out since November but could make his long-awaited return on Saturday.
McCann said: "He's looking good and has trained all week. There's a possibility he might be back at the weekend. We just need to be very careful with him but to have him back for the remainder of the season would be a huge boost for us."
Jon Taylor
McCann confirmed Taylor had been "back in the building" to do rehab as he recovers from knee surgery.
Jack Senior
The defender has been laid low with a hamstring issue but McCann gave a positive update, saying: "He's been training again this week so he's very close."
Jay McGrath
The centre-half has fully overcome a niggle suffered down at Sutton. Despite not appearing in any of the last four matchday squads, McCann reassured supporters the 20-year-old is available for selection: "I actually spoke to him the other day. His performances at first were great but then he hit a roadblock. I don't know whether he was carrying a little injury but I said to him it's about being honest. He's a young player and he wants to be available every game but if there's a doubt that might hinder you, don't be afraid to say it."
Liam Ravenhill
McCann says the young midfielder is unlikely to feature again this term: "We probably won't see him again this season but it's been pleasing to see him out on the pitch again after a lengthy lay-off."