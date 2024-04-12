Grant McCann delighted with one particular aspect as Doncaster Rovers approach finale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That's a mightily tough proposition considering they have been faultless in recent weeks. Seven straight wins - their best run for 77 years - has them on the precipice of the play-offs.

For manager Grant McCann he's got exactly what he wants: a squad that is chomping at the bit with everyone ready and willing to play their part.

One particular example rears its head for Saturday's visit of Accrington Stanley. Defender Tom Anderson was a mainstay in the team prior to his three-match suspension.

Grant McCann's side have been on a superb winning run.

He is back under consideration this weekend but given Joseph Olowu's fantastic form in the interim, it presents McCann with a nice poser.

And it's not the only selection quandary as his side attempt to gatecrash the top seven.

"We want that," he told the Free Press. "We want players to come into the team and who'll make an impact and put themselves in a position where they're ready for every game that comes along.

"Harrison Biggins didn't train on Monday and we initially thought he wasn't going to make the Walsall game but then he had a late fitness test, passed it and came on.

"Tommy Rowe played again and made an impact. We've got good strength all over the pitch."