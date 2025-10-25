Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann was pleased with his side's performance during the 1-1 draw at Reading.

Grant McCann wants Doncaster Rovers to use the 1-1 draw at Reading as a building block to climb up the table.

Battling Rovers hit the front just after the hour mark thanks to a trademark Billy Sharp goal.

The lead lasted just eight minutes with Kamari Doyle rescuing a point for the Royals.

But McCann believes his side can use take positives from the draw to put a run together in the coming weeks.

“This league is so inconsistent,” said the Rovers boss. “We want to try and put a run together to get back into the mix.

“This results gives us a building block to do that. Any point away from home is a good point as long as you are strong at home.

“We know we are strong at home. We have been disappointing in the last few home games and we need to get back to winning games at home, then we look back on this as not a bad point.

“There were large elements of that game that I liked. By and large it was a really good performance.

“I was pleased with how we committed numbers in the box and showed bravery. We had a couple of really good chances in the first half and an excellent chance in the second half.

“I felt comfortable and the shape and structure of the team was good, the energy was good and we scored a good goal.

“It is disappointing to concede how we did. We got sucked into doing other people's jobs instead of our own. We lost that organisation and reacted too late.

“We stood firm and had really good chances on the break. We can build upon today. We need to use this as a tool to move forward and play with more freedom and energy.

"We can be disappointed to have not won but I prefer to be positive and have a glass half full attitude.”

Rovers hit the front through Sharp’s close range finish following a goalmouth scramble on 61 minutes.

Harry Middleton might have doubled Rovers’ lead when Jack Stevens came racing out of his box but he could only fire his effort towards the unguarded net over the bar.

It proved to be a costly miss when Doyle scored his first goal for the hosts to level the game on 68 minutes.

George Broadbent had to hook off the line as Daniel Kyerewaa threatened before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan stabbed a cross just wide.

Robbie Gotts saw a late effort from distance saved by Stevens but Rovers had to settle for a point.