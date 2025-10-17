Grant McCann backs his Doncaster Rovers players to rediscover form as he uses Chesterfield example

Grant McCann says a line has been drawn under last week's horror show at Leyton Orient. And the Doncaster Rovers manager has firmly backed his squad to come good once more, pointing to an example from last season's title triumph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are in the midst of a real slump right now, with no victory in their last five league outings. Their most recent assignment saw them put to the sword 4-0 down in the capital by an Orient side who ran riot.

McCann admits that "some frank conversations" were had in the early part of the week at Cantley Park, but that the only focus is now on Northampton's visit to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since Monday our focus has just been on Northampton and making sure we understand their strengths and weaknesses but also putting together a team together that can carry out the game-plan," McCann said on Thursday lunchtime.

Rovers chief Grant McCann. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"We want to try and take full positivity and control of what we can do at home and go and put a really good performance on in front of our fans Saturday.

"We don't get too high when we win or too low when we lose. I know emotionally after a game, and the whole weekend really, it's horrible.

"I'm the worst loser in the world! I hate losing more than I like winning, if that makes sense! It really hurts me and my family when we lose games but as soon as Monday morning comes we flip the switch and get ready for the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys understand what we need to do. They understand what it takes to win: 90 per cent of this squad was with us last season, probably 70 per cent have been here from the season before. So they understand what we're about and we all know we dropped below our levels and we need to get that back."

McCann used the current run - and the heavy loss at Leyton Orient in particular - to highlight how rare such a result has been over the last few years.

Rovers roared to the League Two title last term but it wasn't without its bumps in the road. Chesterfield were their Achilles heel, beating them twice and scoring eight goals in the process.

McCann added: "Our fans know - and they should know more than anybody - that it's about what you do over the course of a full season. I know we've had four of five losses but one horrendous defeat at Leyton Orient doesn't define our season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did it at Chesterfield last year and got absolutely battered 5-2, and they beat us heavily at home too. So we've taken some tough defeats but we've always responded as the season goes on. And I've no doubt that that is going to happen for us again."

McCann's post-match comments down at Brisbane Road drew plenty of attention, especially his comment that "maybe I've been too loyal to some people."

When asked about that quote in particular and whether it means we can expect ample changes this weekend, McCann responded: "There'll be changes to the game, for sure. You know, management is hard and it's like no other job really. You get asked to give your comments straight after a game and it's hard to keep your emotions in check.

"When I hear some of my press conferences back I'm sometimes like 'I can't believe I said that!' but it is what it is. It's the winner inside me that wants to just get this football club to the level where I know we can get them. But, it's a long season. There's 34 games left and we've been through spells like this before and we can respond. There's no doubt about that. We know what we need to do."