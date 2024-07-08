Grant McCann already pleased with Doncaster Rovers' pre-season output in the Portugal heat
Rovers travelled to the Algarve on Sunday - a journey not without its hiccups en route - and will be based at the Colina Verde Sports Resort for the week. No games are scheduled, with McCann and his trusted lieutenants putting the players through their paces in the searing heat with daily double sessions.
Speaking to the club's official website, McCann said: "It's been a pleasing first week at home and today was quite tough on the training ground. We'll have another session in the evening.
"These weeks are all about togetherness, for the new lads understanding how we work but also just making them as fit and sharp as we can before we start touching on the tactical elements of the game.
"We feel like the programme that we've set for these six weeks leading into the new season is really strong and I think it'll put the players in a really good place. Looking back at last pre-season the numbers are so much higher already - we're way ahead of where we were at this stage last season. We based our recruitment on that: players who could get to that level."
Speaking whilst mopping his brow in the unforgiving heat, McCann confirmed that owner Terry Bramall and chief executive Gavin Baldwin are both due at the complex late on Monday for a catch-up with the squad.
"It's tough over here," McCann added. "Gavin and Terry are both coming over tonight. There's a real togetherness which is really good."
