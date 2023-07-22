Rovers struggled to create chances as they played out a stalemate against National League North side Scunthorpe United on Saturday afternoon.

With the start of the new season two weeks away, McCann was asked about the progress his new-look side is making ahead of the opening day against Harrogate.

"We have been in the building for three-and-a-half weeks of pre-season with this group,” he said.

Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe battles for the ball with Scunthorpe United's Michael Clunan.

"We have got nine new players, it just doesn’t happen overnight. But this is what we are really excited about. Once it clicks, we will be a hard team to play against and a team others will fear to play.”

Doncaster were improved from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to York City at Glanford Park and enjoyed good spells with the ball.

They came closest to scoring at the start of the second half when Scunthorpe goalkeeper acrobatically tipped a 25-yard free-kick from Harrison Biggins over the bar.

Their best chance in open play came from Wolves loanee Tyler Roberts, who fired just wide from outside the box in the first half after picking up a loose ball.

At the other end, Ian Lawlor pulled off a smart save in the second half to deny Callum Roberts with the hosts’ best chance.

McCann, who again rotated his team on the hour mark with 10 substitutes, said: “Myself and Cliff (Byrne, assistant manager), we love winning wherever we go.

"But you have got to look at the bigger picture; there’s no injuries today, we’ve got 60, 30 into the group again.

"We have got a big week next week with two 90’s coming up, then we should be ready to go.”

Doncaster continue their preparations for the new season by welcoming Sheffield Wednesday to the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday (7pm kick-off).

McCann added: “There is a lot of work, in terms of how we want to play, to still be done.

"A lot of the group just need to understand what we are about. Myself and Cliff are not coaches who will ever have a pop at someone for losing the ball, but I would if they don’t react.

