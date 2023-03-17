Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield has a number of selection issues to consider ahead of Saturday’s trip to Salford City, not least his goalkeeper.

Having already lost midfielder Charlie Lakin for the rest of the season, uncertainty remains over whether Schofield’s first choice stopper Jonathan Mitchell will be available this weekend after he was also injured against AFC Wimbledon last time out.

Mitchell managed to see out the match after hurting his shoulder while saving a shot in the second half but had not trained all week as of Wednesday.

Rovers’ only other fit goalkeeper is 17-year-old first-team scholar Jake Oram, who has never played a professional game.

An eleventh-hour move into the emergency loan market therefore remains a possibility.

Elsewhere, Schofield must decide whether or not to risk captain Tom Anderson in what could be a pivotal game in his side’s season.

Doncaster can’t afford many more slip-ups if they are to make the League Two play-offs. Key man Anderson could be a difference-maker but continues to struggle for fitness.

Here’s our predicted XI for the crunch clash.

Match action George Miller celebrates ending his goal drought last time out against AFC Wimbledon.

GK - Jonathan Mitchell Danny Schofield was optimistic his would be fit for this weekend and it sounds like fielding Jake Oram is a last resort, with an emergency loan the first alternative.

RWB - Charlie Seaman Deserves another opportunity to impress after a cracking showing out of position last weekend.

Tommy Rowe - LWB Rowe could shift to LWB with Seaman taking James Brown's place after a quiet game last time out for the Irishman.