Glyn Hodges 'will be more than just set piece coach' for Doncaster Rovers

Glyn Hodges gets to work with Doncaster Rovers

The former AFC Wimbledon manager was appointed as Rovers’ new set piece coach last week and has been involved in preparations for the last two matchdays.

McSheffrey believes the 58-year-old will bring great experience and a fresh voice to the role.

“The club have put a role out there as set piece coach and he’ll come in as that but I know he’ll add a lot more value than that,” he said.

“He’ll share the load with things.

“It’s another good addition to the support network for me and we’re building a good backroom staff now.

“Glyn brings a wealth of experience, working at some good clubs,”

“He was backroom staff with Mark Hughes wherever he went, including the Welsh national squad.

“He brings that experience and some great support for me.

“He came in and met the lads, took training and the energy was good. It looked a good set up and I think he’ll be good for us.”

Hodges departed AFC Wimbledon last January having been in charge for 16 months.

With his wealth of coaching experience, Hodges himself believes he will have plenty to offer Rovers.

He said: “I’m here to look at set-pieces but I’ll be eyes and ears too because maybe I’ll see things that Gary or Frank [Sinclair, assistant] don’t.

“It’s all hands to the pump. The staff and players have been great and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

