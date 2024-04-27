Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Updates as Rovers look to secure play-off spot on final day
But Grant McCann’s men are determined to ensure their campaign doesn’t end here. If they avoid defeat they will confirm a play-off place.
A victory today will also see them become record-breakers. Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Gillingham v Rovers LIVE
Rovers record
Safe to say Rovers’ record at Gillingham isn’t the best. They’ve won just three out of 36 visits to the ground.
Let’s hope that form doesn’t continue today.
Today's venue
Welcome
Here we are then. The final game of the regular season for Rovers, but the big hope is that there are three more fixtures to come.
Remember, a point will secure their play-off place today but they’ll not be content with just that - they want to become record-breakers and make it 11 league wins on the bounce....