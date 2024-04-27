Live

Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Updates as Rovers look to secure play-off spot on final day

Doncaster Rovers travel to Gillingham today for what is the final game of the regular League Two season.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 27th Apr 2024, 13:25 BST
Priestfield Stadium, home of Gillingham.

But Grant McCann’s men are determined to ensure their campaign doesn’t end here. If they avoid defeat they will confirm a play-off place.

A victory today will also see them become record-breakers. Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Gillingham v Rovers LIVE

13:32 BST

Rovers record

Safe to say Rovers’ record at Gillingham isn’t the best. They’ve won just three out of 36 visits to the ground.

Let’s hope that form doesn’t continue today.

13:27 BST

Today's venue

17:13 BST

Welcome

Here we are then. The final game of the regular season for Rovers, but the big hope is that there are three more fixtures to come.

Remember, a point will secure their play-off place today but they’ll not be content with just that - they want to become record-breakers and make it 11 league wins on the bounce....

