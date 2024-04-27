Gillingham 2-2 Doncaster Rovers - recap frantic final-day drama
Full-time
It finishes 2-2. The winning run had to end sometime but thankfully it’s not fatal to Rovers’ play-off hopes. Reaction to come.
Off the line
Big clearance from Rovers from Maxwell by the looks of it. They break immediately down the other end and almost pinch a winner themselves. Thrilling stuff.
What a save!
Jones with a superb save to deny a bullet Gillingham header. In the away end there’s jubilation as Rovers’ play-off spot is confirmed.
Added time
An extra 5 minutes added on
Pressure
Rovers under the cosh here. Brief respite as a corner decision is reversed for the hosts. Away end trying to perk up the players as we get closer to full-time.
Subs
Westbrooke and Broadbent are on for Molyneux and Craig. All about fresh legs as we tick towards the latter stages.
Last ten minutes
Rovers have just over ten minutes left to play. Gills well on top right now. Likely we’ll see changes shortly to freshen it up.
Penalty shout
Rovers unlucky to not get awarded a penalty after Maxwell protests vehemently. Nothing given.
Blocks
Sterry and Molyneux both see efforts blocked and charged down. Bit of Rovers pressure this for the first time since the red card.
Free-kick
Right on the edge of the Gills’ area for handball.