Gillingham 2-2 Doncaster Rovers - recap frantic final-day drama

Doncaster Rovers travel to Gillingham today for what is the final game of the regular League Two season.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 27th Apr 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Priestfield Stadium, home of Gillingham.Priestfield Stadium, home of Gillingham.
But Grant McCann’s men are determined to ensure their campaign doesn’t end here. If they avoid defeat they will confirm a play-off place.

A victory today will also see them become record-breakers. Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Gillingham v Rovers LIVE

16:59 BST

Full-time

It finishes 2-2. The winning run had to end sometime but thankfully it’s not fatal to Rovers’ play-off hopes. Reaction to come.

16:55 BST

Off the line

Big clearance from Rovers from Maxwell by the looks of it. They break immediately down the other end and almost pinch a winner themselves. Thrilling stuff.

16:54 BST

What a save!

Jones with a superb save to deny a bullet Gillingham header. In the away end there’s jubilation as Rovers’ play-off spot is confirmed.

16:51 BST

Added time

An extra 5 minutes added on

16:49 BST

Pressure

Rovers under the cosh here. Brief respite as a corner decision is reversed for the hosts. Away end trying to perk up the players as we get closer to full-time.

16:43 BST

Subs

Westbrooke and Broadbent are on for Molyneux and Craig. All about fresh legs as we tick towards the latter stages.

16:41 BST

Last ten minutes

Rovers have just over ten minutes left to play. Gills well on top right now. Likely we’ll see changes shortly to freshen it up.

16:35 BST

Penalty shout

Rovers unlucky to not get awarded a penalty after Maxwell protests vehemently. Nothing given.

16:34 BST

Blocks

Sterry and Molyneux both see efforts blocked and charged down. Bit of Rovers pressure this for the first time since the red card.

16:32 BST

Free-kick

Right on the edge of the Gills’ area for handball.

