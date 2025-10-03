Gibson or Middleton? Grehan full debut? - Doncaster Rovers predicted XI to face Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers host Burton Albion on Saturday looking to get back on track after a bumpy run of form.

Four straight defeats have taken some of the shine off what had previously been a magnificent return to League One for Grant McCann's side. They've a big chance to arrest the slide though, against Gary Bowyer's strugglers who are second-bottom in the table despite a shock midweek win at Cardiff last time out.

So what team will McCann pick for the game? Here's our stab:

Goalkeeper

Jordan Gibson impressed from the bench at Luton. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.

Ian Lawlor made his first league start since December 2023 at Luton last week and didn't let anyone down. There was little he could have done about Kal Naismith's close-range header following poor marking but he pulled off ample saves and produced a stunning penalty stop to deny Nahki Wells. There should be little doubt that Lawlor will start again on Saturday.

Defence

Jamie Sterry and James Maxwell get the nod at full-back but there's a poser at centre-half. Connor O'Riordan took a bashing on his ankle at Kenilworth Road with McCann saying in the build-up to this clash that the loanee is "touch and go." If he doesn't make it then Sean Grehan deserves a full league debut - after impressing whenever called upon - alongside Matty Pearson.

Midfield

Ben Close seems a good bet to earn his first league start since September 2024 after grabbing the bull by the horns in the second half at Luton last week. His inclusion would allow Owen Bailey to act as the most forward-thinking of the midfield trio along Close and George Broadbent.

Attack

None of Rovers attackers have really been pulling up trees of late, something Billy Sharp readily admitted in the build-up to this clash. But Jordan Gibson is in decent form and so he could well earn a recall on the left. We'll give Luke Molyneux the benefit of the doubt on the other flank (someone of his quality is surely bound to return to form sooner rather than later), whilst Sharp gets our vote up top as Toyosi Olusanya and Brandon Hanlan's struggles continue, albeit they could be licking their lips at bench roles against one of the division's strugglers.

Our predicted XI: Lawlor, Sterry, Pearson, Grehan, Maxwell, Broadbent, Close, Bailey, Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson.