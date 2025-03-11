'Get over the line' - Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann makes promotion admission

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann admits that the League Two promotion battle is likely to be about just "getting over the line".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers held on to third place over the last two games despite taking just a solitary point from outings with Bromley and Swindon Town. Defeat in London was followed by a disappointing collapse against the Robins. McCann's men led 2-0 at half-time but squandered that advantage and had to settle for a point.

The teams directly below them, Wimbledon and Notts County, each have the chance to make ground on Rovers in their respective midweek games on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're going to have to grab these players and staff by the scruff of the neck to get over the line," McCann said in the wake of the Swindon outing. "We really are. But we will do that. Every time we don't win it's a missed opportunity. But we'll hopefully get them over the line.

"There's still 10 games to go, 30 points to play for so we'll refocus the group and go again."

The first of those ten comes this weekend away at Crewe, another of the teams in the promotion shake-up. Lee Bell's side are six points behind Rovers going into the Saturday lunchtime contest.

Trying to predict which three teams will clinch automatic elevation is nigh-on impossible as we enter the final weeks of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When quizzed on whether he's set the team a minimum number of wins to achieve that goal, McCann kept his powder dry.

Grant McCann's side have ten games left to achieve their ambition of clinching automatic promotion.

"Yes we have, but we'll keep that in-house," he said.

"We feel as if we've dropped five points over the last two games. It was disappointing the last couple of games for us, at Bromley and then Swindon. But we can't control what anyone else does. We just have to focus on ourselves and we will, starting at Crewe."