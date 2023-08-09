Doncaster might fancy themselves for promotion but that expectation is not shared outside of the club, although Tuesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Hull City might have turned a few heads.

The slogan ‘surrender the me for the we’ has taken up residence in the home dressing room at the Eco-Power Stadium along with photos of successful days in Doncaster’s history.

Pictures of players’ loved ones are also displayed in each of their individual spots to remind them of their ‘why’ before each game.

George Miller celebrates a goal with Deji Sotona and Tom Anderson.

“It’s an ‘us against the world’ mentality they have brought in,” said Miller.

"We are going to look after each other in that gang and we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Doncaster demonstrated their quality with victory over Championship opposition last night to earn their first win since McCann’s return to the club.

Hull fielded several players with Premier League experience but Rovers more than held their own and deserved to progress.

Miller also opened his account for the season with two goals, including a sweet strike to level the scores after Oscar Estupinan had opened the scoring for Hull.

"I’m a finisher, that’s what I do,” he said of the finish.

"It was just second nature, you don’t think about it, it was just instinct.”

Miller’s second goal was less convincing, with the ball striking him on its way towards goal.

"It was a fairly big touch,” he insisted.

"He (Harrison Biggins) blasted it off my chest!