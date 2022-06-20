The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 41 appearances while on loan at Walsall in League Two last season and becomes the club’s second signing of the summer after Harrison Biggins’ move from Fleetwood Town.

Miller said: "I’m buzzing, I’ve got settled in nicely and already had a chance to meet players and staff which has been great.

Striker George Miller has signed for Doncaster Rovers on a three-year deal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.

"Every week I’ll give it everything, I’ll run my socks off for the team and hopefully top it off with some goals as well."

Miller emerged through the ranks at Bury, scoring 16 goals in 51 appearances after making his debut at 18.

He was snapped up by Championship side Middlesbrough in 2017 and loan spells with Wrexham, Bury and Bradford City followed.

Barnsley paid £200,000 for his services in January 2019 before further loans at Bradford, Scunthorpe United and Walsall, which saw him pass 175 senior appearances at the age of 23 – with 31 career goals to his name.

He was released by Barnsley in May after reaching the end of his contract.

“I heard of the interest a couple of weeks ago and things happened quickly from there,” Miller told Rovers’ official website.

"I met with Gary (McSheffrey, manager) and James (Coppinger, head of football operations) and was really impressed with what they had to say.”

He continued: “Everything considered it felt right and like a good move for me, they were very honest in how they see me progressing here, which I appreciated.

“The manager spoke about a few things but the key point was that he doesn’t want to change me, and that he wants me to get even better at what I’m already good at.”

Miller will wear the number nine shirt at Rovers and took part in the first day of pre-season training at Cantley Park on Monday.

He added: “We’re in it together now to try and reach our aim.

“We’re all finding out about each other even the ones that were here last year, there are a few northern lads in so there’s some similar personalities.