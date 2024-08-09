George Miller departs as Doncaster Rovers bring in transfer fee from League Two rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller has completed his move to League Two rivals Cheltenham Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, who has spent previous spells at Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Bradford City, was sidelined for the virtually the whole of last season with a serious knee injury sustained last August after being top-scorer in 2022-23 with 13 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller made his comeback from the bench late on in Rovers' fateful League Two semi-final second leg with Crewe in May.

He's now joined Cheltenham who were relegated from League One last season.

George Miller has left Rovers having scored 15 times in 41 games.

Speaking about Miller's situation in his Thursday press conference, Grant McCann said: I've got a really good relationship with him. He's had terrible luck with the problems he had. We couldn't get to the bottom of the issue but since Dave Rennie (head of medical) came in he's found the problem and it's kick-started George's career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was open and honest with him to say 'you're way down the pecking order at this moment in time'. A lad of his ability needs to play so it was a mutual respect and conversation we had."

Rovers describe the fee paid by Cheltenham as 'undisclosed' and he could make his debut for his new club on Saturday when they face Newport County.

He scored 15 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Rovers.