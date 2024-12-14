George Broadbent on his Doncaster Rovers reset and pep talks with club legend

George Broadbent says individual pep talks and bespoke sessions with two prominent members of the Doncaster Rovers staff have aided his development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has this season seen his role tweaked, dropping further back to sit at the base of the engine room. The decision was made by manager Grant McCann in pre-season as he looked to coax more out of the 24-year-old. And it is starting to pay dividents. Last weekend saw Broadbent post arguably his most impressive showing of the campaign so far, in the draw with Cheltenham, capping it with a fine long-range goal to boot.

Now, speaking to the Free Press, he's revealed how he has taken on board advice from both his manager and head of recruitment and first team coach James Coppinger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously my role has changed this year and the gaffer and Copps have both helped me, by doing sessions related to that position," he said.

"It's somewhere I now feel comfortable in, especially in there with Bails (Owen Bailey). Whether it's Harry Clifton, Joe Sbarra or Kyle Hurst also in there, it's someone we know we can find a pass to them and they can create for us. I'm enjoying it.

"I played there a little bit when I was at Sheffield United but the gaffer has shown me certain bits such as where to be when the ball's with a centre-half or when the full-back has got it for instance."

McCann is glad Broadbent is picking up useful tips from Coppinger. The club legend, Rovers' all-time leading appearance maker, hung up his boots three years ago and since then he has worked in different off-field roles but more recently he has increased his time on the pitches as he ups his coaching involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got really good staff here who are all different," said McCann. "They all look at things differently. Players pick bits and pieces up from them. Copps was brilliant technically so for George to see and hear things from him is good.

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; FA Cup;2nd Round; Kettering Town v Doncaster Rovers ; 01/12/2024 KO 12.00 pm; Latimer Park Doncasters' George Broadbent

"I've also sat down with him. So if he can pick up those bits and pieces, especially from us two as we were both midfield players, then great. I really believe he's growing into that position."

Another chance for Broadbent to enhance his reputation comes later today at AFC Wimbledon, a team just three places and three points behind Rovers.

Ahead of the trip to the capital, he gave a glowing reference to his colleagues: "We know we've got a good squad. We've seen it even in bounce games. We played Rotherham the other week and that team would comfortably finish in the play-offs.

"Everyone knows if someone gets injured or suspended, you know someone can come straight in. I've not played in a squad as good as this."