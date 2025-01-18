Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers ; 18/1/2025 KO 12.30 pm; ; Doncasters' Luke Molyneux celebratesPicture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers ; 18/1/2025 KO 12.30 pm; ; Doncasters' Luke Molyneux celebrates
Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers ; 18/1/2025 KO 12.30 pm; ; Doncasters' Luke Molyneux celebrates

'Genuine class', 'monster' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from gritty Gillingham win

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 18th Jan 2025, 14:26 BST
Doncaster Rovers sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Gillingham on Saturday lunchtime to boost their automatic promotion credentials.

The game was pretty low on quality, aside from a brilliant first half goal from Luke Molyneux. Gillingham, playing their first game under new boss John Coleman, dominated the first half-hour with Rovers penned into their own half for much of the time.

But completely against the run of play Molyneux opened the scoring when he dashed onto a poor header back towards his own goalkeeper by Armani Little. Molyneux got it under control and produced a classy, chipped finish over the onrushing Glenn Morris for his second goal in as many games.

Billy Sharp then produced a horror miss from a few yards out just before the break. The hosts peppered efforts towards Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal in the second half but never truly troubled him as Rovers held on for a much-needed away victory.

Here's how we rated the players in Kent:

A fine, reaction save from an early header was important. Often read the danger as he came sweeping out of his area ample times. Getting better as each week goes on.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 8

A fine, reaction save from an early header was important. Often read the danger as he came sweeping out of his area ample times. Getting better as each week goes on.

Produced Rovers' first attempt on goal with a drilled free-kick straight at the goalkeeper. Was steady away at full-back as he mostly kept his opposite number quiet.

2. Jamie Sterry 7

Produced Rovers' first attempt on goal with a drilled free-kick straight at the goalkeeper. Was steady away at full-back as he mostly kept his opposite number quiet.

Relished the physical battle, especially up against Nevitt. Booked early doors for a mis-timed tackle but was classy thereafter as he marshalled the backline with confidence.

3. Joseph Olowu 8

Relished the physical battle, especially up against Nevitt. Booked early doors for a mis-timed tackle but was classy thereafter as he marshalled the backline with confidence.

Not perfect but very solid and was a beast in the air, winning plenty of duels. A few monster tackles chucked in for good measure, too. Got done inside out by Agbinone first half in a rare lapse of concentration but thankfully the forward blazed over.

4. Jay McGrath 8

Not perfect but very solid and was a beast in the air, winning plenty of duels. A few monster tackles chucked in for good measure, too. Got done inside out by Agbinone first half in a rare lapse of concentration but thankfully the forward blazed over.

