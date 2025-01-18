'Genuine class', 'monster' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from gritty Gillingham win

The game was pretty low on quality, aside from a brilliant first half goal from Luke Molyneux. Gillingham, playing their first game under new boss John Coleman, dominated the first half-hour with Rovers penned into their own half for much of the time.

But completely against the run of play Molyneux opened the scoring when he dashed onto a poor header back towards his own goalkeeper by Armani Little. Molyneux got it under control and produced a classy, chipped finish over the onrushing Glenn Morris for his second goal in as many games.

Billy Sharp then produced a horror miss from a few yards out just before the break. The hosts peppered efforts towards Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal in the second half but never truly troubled him as Rovers held on for a much-needed away victory.

Here's how we rated the players in Kent:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 8 A fine, reaction save from an early header was important. Often read the danger as he came sweeping out of his area ample times. Getting better as each week goes on. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 7 Produced Rovers' first attempt on goal with a drilled free-kick straight at the goalkeeper. Was steady away at full-back as he mostly kept his opposite number quiet. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 8 Relished the physical battle, especially up against Nevitt. Booked early doors for a mis-timed tackle but was classy thereafter as he marshalled the backline with confidence. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales