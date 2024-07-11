Gavin Baldwin offers intriguing insight into Doncaster Rovers' recruitment deals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers' chief executive Gavin Baldwin has dropped an interesting insight into this summer's transfer dealings.

Rovers have brought in seven new signings, with the bulk of their business done early doors.

The likes of Tom Nixon, Billy Sharp and Joe Sbarra have all arrived to give a fresh look to Grant McCann's squad. Crucially, all seven were through the door before June had ended - an anomaly, especially at League Two level. It means McCann has been able to get to work with his new-look group from day one of pre-season. They are currently midway through a week-long training camp out in Portugal.

Speaking to fans at last week's Doncaster Rovers' Supporters Club Main Branch, Baldwin said that talks with players and their representatives were largely straightforward because of their desire to join a club that is only looking up.

"It's probably been our easiest year of negotiations,” he declared.

McCann, also speaking at the same event, indicated that no more incomings are expected before the window shuts on August 30. A large part of why recruitment has been so swift and successful this summer is undoubtedly down to McCann's comments about gunning for the title. He made them almost immediately after the disappointment of losing out to Crewe Alexandra in the play-offs last season.

It is an ambition that the new signings and existing group have regularly brought up during interviews in the off-season with Sbarra the latest to do so.

Speaking to the club's website, he says addressing the pain of that penalty shoot-out and bypassing the play-offs is the aim in 2024/25.

"We're all competitive people and we all hate losing," said the midfielder. "It'll spur us on even more having gone through the tough times. It's one you don't want to go through again. You want to change it and we want to end this season on a better note."

Rovers' first pre-season friendly is less than a week away. They travel to Stamford on Tuesday night (7pm).