Gary McSheffrey's praise for battle-scarred Doncaster Rovers defenders after efforts against MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers’ centre back pairing wore the scars of their efforts in helping the side to their first away win of the season by beating MK Dons and boss Gary McSheffrey was ‘buzzing’ with their efforts.

Ollie Younger was excellent on his debut for Rovers while defensive partner Joseph Olowu was superb, with the duo snuffing out danger from the promotion-chasing hosts.

McSheffrey was full of praise for new boy Younger, who joined from Sunderland earlier in the week.

“He was delighted that he got a cut and needed a bandage on his head,” he said.

“I thought he was really good.

“He reads the game quite well, he makes good contact on his clearances, he’s no-nonsense with his clearances and doesn’t overplay.

“He got his head on everything and was always in the right area.

“I thought, against a really good front four, we looked all right.

“For Ollie’s debut, he was great.”

McSheffrey feels Rovers’ young centre backs will be great assets for the club and praised Olowu for his performances since breaking into the team.

“Joe has been superb,” he said.

“What’s happened with Joe is that two or three of his errors have been costly and ended up with conceding goals. When you watch the highlights, that’s all people will see.

“But Joe has been playing really well.

“I think they’ll be two good centre backs for the club. I think there will be clubs watching them eventually so they’re two good investments for the club.

“We’ve got big Tom [Anderson] to come back in and guide them and play alongside them in a few weeks, and I’ll think we’ll be all right in that department.

“Ro-Shaun [Williams] won’t be too far away, so we’ve got some good centre backs in the building.”

Branden Horton was given a tough time by MK Dons’ Theo Corbeanu who is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers but McSheffrey was pleased to see he did not crumble under the pressure and felt that typified Rovers’ collective attitude on the day.

“Branden got through some sticky spells in the game and was a little naive at times but he stuck in there and didn’t go hiding,” he said.

“We stood up as men today with shoulders back and chests out. We rode our luck at times but we got a well deserved win and over the last few weeks I think that has been building.”

