Gary McSheffrey talks his ideal defensive midfielder and reveals Doncaster Rovers have made offers for two attackers

Gary McSheffrey

The position has been one Rovers have been keen to recruit into since before McSheffrey became boss, having failed to find an option during the previous transfer window.

McSheffrey has his own ideas of what a player in that position would be, with leadership qualities at the top of his wishlist.

While he says there are good players on the market that could fill the role, none would be up to speed with match fitness in order to immediately meet the demands of the fixture calendar.

“There’s a good couple of options out there,” he said.

“One has not played a lot but has great experience in the game.

“It’d be a case of trying to get them up to speed pretty sharpish.

“I thought Tommy Rowe did a good job when he went in there the other night and Ethan [Galbraith] went to right back. We’ve got options to tweak with.

“But in terms of specialising in that department, it’d be good to have one in to fill that role.”

Someone with the ability to guide the younger players around him in midfield would be ideal for the Rovers boss.

He said: “I think the biggest thing we’re missing in that department is leadership skills, a character, communication, a talker, an organiser.

“In the modern generation of young players, they are few and far between.

“It’s likely that it’s got to be an experienced player who is good at all those skills. They probably come before the technical and tactical side of things.

“It’s the right kind of character to lead the youngsters because we have a young dressing room.”

Elsewhere from the defensive midfield position, McSheffrey revealed Rovers have made offers to loan attacking players, with another striker and a winger at the top of his wishlist.

Rovers currently have two loan berths remaining before they would pass the regulated five allowed in any matchday squad.

“We’ve put a couple of offers in at clubs for some loan attackers and the clubs are currently having conversations about when they want to let those players out,” he said.

“If it’s before the weekend, then brilliant. If not, hopefully something can happen next week.”

The Rovers boss also revealed that he will consider options to add to his goalkeeping ranks following the departure of loanee Pontus Dahlberg.

He said: “We’ll maybe explore a couple of goalkeeper options as cover for Louis Jones, but not just cover, and give him a challenge as well.

“I was always the plan to go with Ben Bottomley in the short term as the number two and give Louis the games.

“Louis needs to be pushed. He needs to be challenged.

“Ben is not there yet. He’s got bags of potential but he’s young and he needs games. Realistically he’s going to need a loan and game time in men’s football.

“We maybe need to explore the opportunity to get in a good number two who is going to challenge to be number one.”

