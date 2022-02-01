Gary McSheffrey takes responsibility for mistakes made in Doncaster Rovers' derby demolition by Rotherham United

Gary McSheffrey

But his players did not escape the finger of blame for their part in the 5-0 mauling by the League One leaders.

Goals from Mickel Miller, Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie Lindsay and a Dan Barlaser penalty saw the Millers cruise to a comfortable victory.

McSheffrey set out his side to match up Rotherham with a back three and felt he made the wrong choice as Rovers struggled to get a grip in the contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he also felt his players failed to take care of the basics which made the task all the more easy for the high-flying visitors.

"I start with myself and probably some poor decisions with selection," he said.

"We tried to match up a Rotherham team that are superb at the system they play. They've got physicality all over the pitch, fit players and it's difficult to match that quality and intensity.

"I'll own that one and take it on the chin.

"But then whoever is out there, whatever shape you play, as individuals you should know the basics of football.

"You can't gift them too early goals like that.

"They grind through things and punish you. The lads' heads went down a lot at that stage.

"I've learned a lot from this one and some of the players will learn things as well.

"You cannot hide in your shell. You have to stand up and be brave and I think too many of them shirked it."

The defeat saw Rovers drop to 11 points from safety in League One, with the task of a trip to promotion chasing Sunderland to come at the weekend.

McSheffrey expects his players to show renewed fight, starting in training on Thursday.

McSheffrey said: “I’ve said to the boys that it can go two ways from here - they can either go under or stand up and have a scrap, get their shoulders back, chest out and have a fight.

“That’s what we expect from them at the weekend.

“We take that on the chin and we’ve all got things we can learn from tonight. I take responsibility and I need to have them ready to go out against Sunderland and give a good show.”

*