Gary McSheffrey reveals which Doncaster Rovers player 'every manager asks me about'

Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

McSheffrey was recently discussing Rovers’ defensive dichotomy – their tendency to go from one extreme to another.

Strong defensive performances were key to the recent wins against MK Dons, Sunderland, Lincoln City and Accrington Stanley.

But heavy defeats to Rotherham United and Portsmouth have been interspersed between those victories, in addition to conceding three in the home defeats to Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Olowu. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

In addressing the issue, McSheffrey revealed which Rovers player’s progress is being keenly monitored by his fellow managers.

“It's all about consistency and concentration levels,” he said. “I had a good chat with a couple of the lads about it.

“Joseph Olowu is a prime example. Every manager asks me about Joseph Olowu.

“He’s having a terrific first season at first team level.

“But if his concentration levels could be there for 90 minutes, he's got the chance to be a top centre back and have a top career.

“When he does switch off - and he won't be bothered about me saying this because he knows it's an area he needs to improve - it very often ends up in a goal or a sitter of a chance.

“They're the things I mean when I talk about ‘concentration levels, game managament, leadership skills, character, soft touch’. They're the things if you nip them in the bud, you don't concede cheap goals.

“We've got to be better at those individual type traits if you like.”

Olowu, 22, has been one of the shining lights for Rovers during a difficult campaign, displaying pace, athleticism and enthusiasm at the back.

The Nigerian-born centre back signed an extended contract with Rovers until the summer of 2023 in December after initially joining the club on a short term deal three months earlier.