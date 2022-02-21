Gary McSheffrey reveals what he said to angry Doncaster Rovers fan during pitchside altercation

Callum Paterson equalises for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was involved in an animated discussion with an angry supporter towards the end of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Assistant boss Frank Sinclair also had a heated exchange with the man before talking to him at greater length following the final whistle.

Rovers have won four and lost 11 league games since McSheffrey moved up from his role as under 18s manager to take charge of the first team following Richie Wellens’ sacking.

Rovers remain six points from safety in League One as McSheffrey attempts to pull off a great escape in his first senior managerial role.

Asked about what had been said during the argument, McSheffrey replied: “I just said we're trying our best, we're not purposely losing at home.

“I wouldn't come to your work and abuse you publicly so don't think you can do it here to me without me responding.

“I'll have a conversation about it, not a problem, but don't just aim silly threats or silly comments at me.

“When you put things into perspective, we've lost the game to three ex-Premier League players that are probably on mountains of money per week in League One.

“Maybe I shouldn't get involved. I've not got a problem with speaking to a fan that has got a bee in his bonnet but at least have a valid opinion.

“Of course I can understand the frustration but I've stepped out of my comfort zone to be in this position,” he added.

"I’m enjoying the role and I’m not naive, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

"Out of the 15 games we’ve had [in charge] we’ve probably played 10 or 11 of the top 12. I just think perspective is needed at times.