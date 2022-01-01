Gary McSheffrey on whether Doncaster Rovers will offer a deal to former loanee Milan Lalkovic

Milan Lalkovic

The 29-year-old is currently on the books of National League North side Boston United and had been training with Rovers prior to the recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Lalkovic - who joined Rovers on loan from Chelsea in 2011 - had been of the understanding that he would have been offered a contract in January had Richie Wellens remained in charge.

But that is no longer the case after McSheffrey took charge, with the new boss prioritising targets ready for League One football.

“I think there was something available for him under Richie, if Richie could get a couple out and free up a bit of money for him,” he told the Free Press.

“To be honest, we need someone who is going to come in and hit the ground running.

“We need attackers that are match fit and ready, who are going to score goals at the level and have scored goals at the level on a regular basis.

“Milan is at Boston at the minute. He’s not been in with us for the last two and a half weeks because of how serious the Covid situation got and we tightened our bubble.

“Any trialists or people training with us weren’t involved.

“He’s a good lad and I like him but I’m not sure there will be anything there.

“It’d be adding a good number but Milan is going to have to get up to speed with playing League One football because he’s not played it for a long time.

“Realistically, I’m not sure he’s going to add the value we need.”

Forward Lalkovic has had a nomadic career since being released by Chelsea in 2014.

He had spells with Barnsley, Walsall and Portsmouth before heading to the Czech Republic, where he was born.

It was with Walsall where he enjoyed the most productive spell, making 92 appearances but he has not made more than 20 for any other club.

He joined Boston in October but has played only twice since due to injury.

*