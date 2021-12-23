Gary McSheffrey on interviewing for the manager's job at Doncaster Rovers: 'I've done what I needed to do'

Gary McSheffrey

McSheffrey - who has acted as caretaker manager since the departure of Richie Wellens earlier this month - was interviewed for the job on Monday and invited back for secondary talks on Wednesday along with another candidate.

As he awaits the board’s final decision, he says he is pleased with his performance in the two interviews.

“I feel I’ve done what I needed to do,” he told the Free Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel under the circumstances, I probably couldn’t have done much better.

“It’s out of my hands and the board will make a decision when they see fit and we’ll just roll with it.

“I think I’ve lost a few hairs in a week and I’m getting a bit of a receding line.

“Whatever comes of it, I think it’ll make me stronger and put me in a good position for whatever comes next.”

McSheffrey was previously coy publicly on whether he wanted to take on the role on a permanent basis but privately has been determined to fight as hard as possible to secure it.

And he confirmed he feels he is ready to make the step up.

He said: “I just think if you always wait and wait and say you’re not ready, then you’ll always be waiting.

“Sometimes you’ve got to be chucked in the deep end and you’ll sink or swim.

“I feel I’m capable to do the role.

“The last few weeks have been eventful. It’s been good.“There’s been a lot of adrenaline there. There’s definitely a change in mindset and a change in the pressures you put on yourself.”

Rovers had hoped to make an appointment before Christmas but it is increasingly likely that confirmation of the next manager will come after the weekend.

McSheffrey is currently preparing his players for Monday’s clash with Sunderland at the Eco-Power Stadium but admits he has not been told whether he will still be in charge of the game either way.

“I’m in constant dialogue with the chairman and Gavin [Baldwin] but it’s just day to day prepping at the minute,” he said.

“We’ll see what happens. If I’m in charge, I’m in charge and I’ll prep as good as I can and put a team out fit to win the game.

“If not, then I’ll enjoy my Christmas dinner.”

*