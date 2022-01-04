Gary McSheffrey on Doncaster Rovers' chances of keeping loanees beyond January

Four of the five loans which were arranged for the first half of the season are due to run to the end of the campaign but all contain break clauses which either Rovers or the parent club can activate.

Having been in regular contact with parent clubs, Rovers are confident those which they hope to see continued will be allowed to do so.

“I’ll let Graham [Younger, head of talent identification] get on with that sort of thing but at the moment there isn’t that I’ve been made aware of any threat of us losing any of the players,” McSheffrey told the Free Press.

Ethan Galbraith

“You look at the likes of Ethan Galbraith and Matt Smith and the minutes they’ve both played, I think they’re clubs are happy with how much they’ve contributed and how much experience they’re getting.

“We’ll definitely be in contact and be reassured that we can keep them.

“The majority of our loans are season-long with break clauses in there and you stay in contact with the clubs to let them know which ones you want to keep.

“There are definitely a couple of them we want to keep and we’ll be in constant contact with their clubs to make sure that happens.”

Rodrigo Vilca’s half season loan from Newcastle United is set to expire following next weekend’s clash with Fleetwood Town and will not be renewed.

McSheffrey is set to bring to an end two more of the five loans, which will give him greater scope in the loan market during January.

Of the loanees, Matt Smith has made the most appearances this season with 26, followed by Tiago Cukur on 25 and Ethan Galbraith on 23.

Pontus Dahlberg had been Rovers’ number one until McSheffrey took charge following the dismissal of Richie Wellens.

