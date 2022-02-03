Gary McSheffrey on decision to allow Omar Bogle to leave Doncaster Rovers

Bogle joined Hartlepool United after being released from his contract from Rovers and signed a two-and-a-half year deal, which McSheffrey said was job security the 29-year-old could not turn down.

“It was with reluctance,” McSheffrey told the Free Press.

“I like Omar, he’s a good kid.

“He was training with me with the U18s and I said to him at the time that he needed to be in a position where he would be fit enough to get a move in January.

“I didn’t know at the time that I was going to be sat here a few months later as manager.

“The last thing he’d want is to be sat in the summer with a hundred more strikers who are available and there’s managers with lists of seven or eight to work through.

“He has got himself into a position with his fitness levels and we introduced him back into the squad. He played games, got a goal and was in a position where he was wanted again by a club.

“At his age, he was offered a two-and-a-half year contract and I said to him that he’s got to think of his future.

“If he had stayed here he would definitely have been used. He gave us a great option off the bench in the last few weeks, holding the ball up well.

“But you’ve got to look after the person in my opinion. For Omar’s stability and security, to be offered a two-and-a-half year contract after the season he’s had, for me I couldn’t let him turn that down.

“He might not have had that opportunity in the summer.”

Bogle joined Rovers last January from Charlton Athletic. He was due to reach the end of his contract in the summer.

The 29-year-old departed the club having made 28 appearances, scoring three goals.

He was exiled by Richie Wellens at the end of August with the then-Rovers boss telling him he had no future at the club.

Alongside Ed Williams he trained with the U18s under McSheffrey, who then brought him back into the senior fold after taking charge following Wellens’ departure.

*