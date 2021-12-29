Gary McSheffrey issues rallying cry to Doncaster Rovers supporters after being named permanent boss

Gary McSheffrey has been named the new permanent manager of Doncaster Rovers

McSheffrey has signed a one-year rolling contract to become the permanent manager of Rovers, after initially stepping up as caretaker following the sacking of Richie Wellens earlier this month.

With Rovers sitting deep in the League One relegation zone, there have been concerns that McSheffrey’s lack of experience of senior management may count against him and the club as they look to secure survival.

But he says the support of fans will be vital in the bid to retain League One status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’d just say that I understand people’s feelings and they’re all entitled to their opinions,” he told the Free Press.

“All I would say is that there is no point in waking up every day being negative and moaning.

“I’d like them to have their initial opinions and think in a day or two, ‘you know what, let’s back him, he’s the manager of the club now, let’s support him and let’s go forward as one to try to achieve our goals.’

“Because ultimately that is going to help me and help the team.

“Whatever has gone on, has gone on and it would be nice if we could all go forward and support that the club that we all want to do well.”

The 39-year-old says the players too must be fully on board if they are to avoid relegation.

And he believes survival is a possibility this term.

“That’s the aim,” he said.

“I’m not going here saying I’m going to keep this club up. If it doesn’t happen, I’d look stupid.

“But what I will say is that I’ll fight every day to get to that level, work with these players every day to get them to that level.

“With a couple coming back off the injury table and a couple of additions to help these boys out, I think it can be achieved, definitely.

“It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of dedication. The players are going to have to live their lives right and dedicate their lives to football and this club.

“There will be boundaries now that can’t be crossed and everyone needs to be going in the same direction.”

*