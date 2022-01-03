Gary McSheffrey gives transfer update for Doncaster Rovers

Gary McSheffrey gives out orders during Rovers' defeat at Morecambe

But the Rovers boss says he may need to reappraise targets with time of the essence for getting players in.

McSheffrey previously stated that he was willing to wait for top targets that might not be available until later in January, rather than opting for others lower down the list who could be ready to move earlier.

But following Rovers’ capitulation from 3-0 up to losing 4-3 at Morecambe, he confessed he may be ready to act quicker in the margaret.

“When I spoke with our head of recruitment on Saturday there was nothing concrete in terms of ready to go Monday or Tuesday, unless we sieve down the list a little bit with what is available,” McSheffrey said.

“We want to get quality over quantity and it might just be that you have to wait a week or two for that.

“It’s dependent on certain individuals. Certain individuals are in positions where they’re not available to come until a certain time of the month.

“We assess the injuries over the next few days and what becomes the new priority come Monday and Tuesday and see what we can do.

“Number one target on the list might not be instantly available so do we go to number two who might be?

“We just have to make some good decisions about it.”

Omar Bogle, Dan Gardner and Aidan Barlow were all forced off with injuries at Morecambe and the diagnoses may impact on McSheffrey’s recruitment plans.

McSheffrey says the selling point for potential signings is the opportunity to play a major role in Rovers’ survival push.

He said: “Ultimately if they’re available, it’s either a step up for them, a good challenge or they’re not playing for their clubs.

“Realistically we’re not going to get a player in League One who is on fire with one of the top clubs.

“They’ve got to see it as a good opportunity to come and really make an impression and help keep us up.”

New signings will be registered from January 4 after the EFL opted to delay the process until after the year’s first round of fixtures.

