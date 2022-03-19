Gary McSheffrey demands more from Doncaster Rovers players ahead of vital Fleetwood Town game

Gary McSheffrey, centre, and his backroom staff.

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats Rovers could move to within one point of safety with victory at Highbury Stadium.

McSheffrey’s men were weak defensively in a 4-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town a fortnight ago.

Last weekend they were powder puff in attack in a 1-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Gillingham.

But, somewhat remarkably given how this season has played out to date, they still have a chance of escaping relegation to League Two.

A marked improvement is required if they are to achieve that.

And McSheffrey has said, more specifically, that his players must show more quality, aggression and desire in both boxes if they are to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

Rovers’ boss had been asked which areas his team must improve in for the final eight games of the season.

"Obviously be set to defend whatever gets thrown at you in the first minute of the game,” he replied, referring back to the goal conceded in the first minute from a long throw against Gillingham.

“The lads need to carry out a game plan and take a bit of responsibility and accountability to have a bit more hunger to score goals.

“It's not necessarily a case of them not taking on instructions. It's about the key moments in games.

“Games are won and lost in both boxes. That's an obvious thing to say but they are. You've got to want to put the ball in the net at one end and keep it out at the other.

“We need to do that with a little bit more quality and a little bit more desire.

“I want to see more quality and belief individually.

“Ultimately they're working hard. We responded well last weekend in terms of getting on the ball and dominating possession in the second half but we didn't really create any clear cut chances.

“We just need to be a little bit more on the front foot, have a bit more aggression in our game and be more relentless in how we want to attack and score some goals.”

Rovers have scored just 28 goals in 38 league games, the lowest amount in League One.