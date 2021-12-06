Gary McSheffrey admits to adrenaline rush of taking charge of first Doncaster Rovers game

Gary McSheffrey stands on the sidelines for the first time as Doncaster Rovers caretaker boss

McSheffrey stepped up as caretaker manager following the dismissal of Richie Wellens last week and oversaw the 3-2 defeat to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

While matters on the pitch did not play out as hoped, afterwards the 39-year-old was able to reflect on a whirlwind few days personally.

“I’ve not had that adrenaline since probably the last goal I scored in my career,” he said.

“It’s definitely brought some spark back.

“For me to say my first ever game in charge of an EFL team was against someone like Nigel Clough who has been doing it for 23 years he was telling me before the game, it’s great.

“He’s had a terrific career as a player and a amager. I don’t know how he’s done it for 23 years though.”

McSheffrey was coaching his U18s side on the Keepmoat astroturf pitches when he was called into a meeting with chief executive Gavin Baldwin to be asked to take charge of the senior squad as the search for a new manager begins.

He took one training session with the squad on Friday and quickly prepared for the task of Mansfield, admitting it had been a turbulent time.

“It’s been a bit of a juggling act,” he said.

“You never know what to expect. I’ve got a young family so I’m still doing the dad duties and the school runs. And then you’re trying to manage an EFL LEague One team while you’re at it.

“We’ll roll with it. I’ve got an amazing partner who shares the load.

“It’s been busy, hectic.

“I’ve had lots of nice messages from former team mates and managers wishing me luck. The phone has never stopped.

“For however long I’m here, I’ll work as hard as I can to get the team prepped.”

Meanwhile, McSheffrey’s U18s depleted U18s team suffered a 2-1 defeat to their Lincoln City counterparts on Saturday, with several of their number drafted into the senior squad on the day.

*