Garden chats, squad number gripes and reeling off stats - Billy Sharp on his Doncaster Rovers return

He couldn't have cut a more relaxed figure, even if he'd tried.

As Billy Sharp chewed the cud with the local press over Zoom, the 38-year-old was a picture of tranquillity.

He was speaking via his phone (in portrait mode, for extra comfort) from his back garden, with freshly pruned hedges serving as a nice backdrop as if to almost emphasise how relaxed and content he was at the prospect of returning to familiar surroundings. The centre-forward is about to embark on what is technically his fourth spell as a Doncaster Rovers player. And judging by his first media engagement, he will be returning as someone itching to show he still has 'it'.

Having perfected his summer tan and recharged the batteries, Sharp is chomping at the bit to get going. He says he enjoyed his last two stints, at LA Galaxy and Hull City, but it's clear he feels the need to make up for lost time.

Goals in the MLS are all well and good, but failing to notch in a brief stint at the Tigers clearly irked Sharp. A staunch and fully paid-up member of the goalscoring fraternity, he is obsessive over numbers, and reels off goals stats at will.

"I need one goal for 250 in the league, 27 for 300 in my career - I think that includes my six in the MLS but I'd have to check with my Dad!" he tells reporters, emphasising not only his love of goals but also a knack of keeping track of them all.

That goalless stint in East Yorkshire brought a halt to his exemplary record of scoring in every single English league season since the 2004-05 campaign. He is understandably desperate to address it in his latest Rovers spell - and at the same time bring up the next landmark of his career.

"I was gutted I didn't get a goal for the fans (at Hull)," he says. "Because it's the first time I have never scored at a club I have been at and the first time I have not scored in English football for a season in over 20 years. It hurt me and it was a kick in the teeth. I'd have loved to just get one and my 250th league goal, but it wasn't meant to be.

Billy Sharp is itching to get started back at Doncaster Rovers.

"I want to get that first goal (at Doncaster) and get that connection with the fans. Hopefully it comes after one minute against Accrington and then I can move onto the next target!"

Whilst there's no denying his first love will always be Sheffield United - the club he grew up supporting from the terraces before going on to play for and captain in the top three divisions - Rovers are a close second, given the past experiences shared.

Sharp readily admits everyone at the club was superb with regards their support following the tragic death of his two-day old son Luey Jacob in 2011.

Perhaps that was part of the reason why he wanted to seal a fairytale return. At 38, he knows this is highly likely to be his final port of call in a memorable career full of highs. And what better place to rediscover that deadly touch that he has made a living out of than by being cheered on by a fanbase that refers to him as 'King Billy'.

Sharp is just one goal shy of 250 league goals in his career. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Adding a sixth promotion of his career and completing a hat-trick of elevations from all three rungs of the EFL is the goal.

"People might be saying 'why's he dropped down into League Two?'," Sharp says, with the South Yorkshire sun glowing in his eyes. "But I was happy to, because the whole package suited me and my family. And obviously it's Doncaster, a club that means an awful lot to me."

Whilst everything is rosy right now for Sharp, there is one slight bone of contention surrounding his Rovers return.

Some fans were puzzled when the club announced that he'd be wearing squad number 14, especially with Tommy Rowe's departure meaning the prized number 10 shirt is up for grabs.

"I obviously wanted number ten," he says. "I wore it last time I was here but Grant told me that he'd given it to another new signing and I have to respect that decision."