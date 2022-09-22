Gallery: The Doncaster Rovers players who are said to be two of the 20 most valuable players in League Two - and the Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town players who join them
Salford City are revealed to have the most valuable squad in League Two, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:28 am
They lead the way with a suggested value of £6.93m, ahead of Colchester United (£5.99m) and Tranmere Rovers (£4.25m).
Doncaster Rovers have two entries, with Reo Griffiths and Adam Clayton making the cut.
But who are the most valuable players around League Two and who are the hottest prospects?
Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk
