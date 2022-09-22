They lead the way with a suggested value of £6.93m, ahead of Colchester United (£5.99m) and Tranmere Rovers (£4.25m).

Doncaster Rovers have two entries, with Reo Griffiths and Adam Clayton making the cut.

But who are the most valuable players around League Two and who are the hottest prospects?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

1. Luke Bolton (Salford City) £1.8m Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC Photo Sales

2. Matty Longstaff (Colchester United) £1.62m Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

3. Arthur Okonkwo (Crewe Alexandra) £1.35m Photo: David Price Photo Sales

4. Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers) £900,000 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales