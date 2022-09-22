News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers' Adam Clayton has a £450,000 valuation.

Gallery: The Doncaster Rovers players who are said to be two of the 20 most valuable players in League Two - and the Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town players who join them

Salford City are revealed to have the most valuable squad in League Two, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:28 am

They lead the way with a suggested value of £6.93m, ahead of Colchester United (£5.99m) and Tranmere Rovers (£4.25m).

Doncaster Rovers have two entries, with Reo Griffiths and Adam Clayton making the cut.

But who are the most valuable players around League Two and who are the hottest prospects?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news here.

1. Luke Bolton (Salford City)

£1.8m

Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

2. Matty Longstaff (Colchester United)

£1.62m

Photo: Gualter Fatia

3. Arthur Okonkwo (Crewe Alexandra)

£1.35m

Photo: David Price

4. Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers)

£900,000

Photo: James Chance

