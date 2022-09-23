News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Doncaster Rovers' best ever crowd dates back to 1948 against Hull City in Division Three (North) on 2nd October 1948. The current stadium record is 15,001 v Leeds United in League One on 1st April 2008.

Gallery: How Doncaster Rovers' all-time record crowd ranks against Leyton Orient, Barrow, Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra, Sutton United, Carlisle United and every other League Two team

It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:00 pm

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

You can get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. Bradford City - 39,146

Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 37,099

Doncaster Rovers' record crowd is 37,099 v Hull City in Division Three (North), on 2nd October 1948.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales

3. Leyton Orient - 34,345

Leyton Orient's record came in the FA Cup fourth round against West Ham United on 25th January 1964.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 32,000

Swindon - 32,000 vs Arsenal, FA Cup Third Round, 15th January 1972.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Leyton OrientLeague TwoSutton United
Next Page
Page 1 of 6