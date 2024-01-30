Harry Chapman’s second half free-kick was the only difference between the two sides. Here is how we rated the Rovers players tonight:
1. Alex Gilliead keeps Conor Carty at arms length. Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers. EFL Trophy. University of Bradford Stadium. Picture Bryce Rollinson 30 January 2024.
Alex Gilliead keeps Conor Carty at arms length. (Picture Bruce Rollinson). Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Louis Jones - 6
Pulled off some really impressive saves, the pick of the bunch probably the one just after half-time when he kept out Richards low to his right with a fine, strong stop. Hard to criticise him for Chapman's goal. Photo: Contributed
3. Jamie Sterry - 7
A welcome return to the fold. Offered a good outlet down the right and got forward when he could. Encouraging signs that he lasted the full 90 minutes. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Richard Wood - 6
Much-needed nous and experience showed, especially when marshalling the defence during corners. Went close to a rare goal second half. Photo: HOWARD ROE