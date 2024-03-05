'Full-blooded', 'bundle of energy' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from Bradford City draw - gallery

Luke Molyneux’s fine finish was cancelled out by Tyler Smith’s late leveller.
Here is how we rated the Rovers players:
1. Rovers' joy
Luke Molyneux celebrates his goal at Bradford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Tim Lo-Lutala - 6
Slowed the game down when he needed to, much to the annoyance of the home fans. Wasn't troubled too much and had little chance with the Bradford goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jamie Sterry - 6
Diligent in defence and chipped in with the highest number of clearances with four to his name. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Richard Wood - 6
Skipper was vocal as ever and organisation was vital. Will be as disappointed as anyone at conceding late on. Photo: HOWARD ROE