Crewe will have to have another crack at it after their play-off final defeat to Crawley at the weekend.

It means Rovers fans will have to travel 5,412 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season, a distance which would get you from Doncaster to California

Stadium MK will be the biggest stadium Rovers visit at 30,500, while Harrogate’s Whetherby Road ground will be the smallest at 5,000.

It promises to be an easy 66 mile journey to face newboys Chesterfield, while the 388 mile trek to Gillingham is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Rovers fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from the Eco-Power stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.