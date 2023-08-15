News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Fringe defensive pair remain part of the plan at Doncaster Rovers, says Grant McCann

Grant McCann says Bobby Faulkner and Adam Long remain part of the plan at Doncaster Rovers and won't be loaned out.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Neither player has made the matchday squad in Doncaster's first two games of the season, with Tom Anderson's return to fitness pushing them down the pecking order.

McCann has spoken of the need for younger members of his squad to gain experience on loan this term and has already sent some of them away to get valuable match minutes elsewhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But McCann said of central defensive pair Long and Faulkner: "They are very much part of the group and they are staying put.

Doncaster Rovers' Bobby Faulkner completes a post-match warm down at Newport County.Doncaster Rovers' Bobby Faulkner completes a post-match warm down at Newport County.
Doncaster Rovers' Bobby Faulkner completes a post-match warm down at Newport County.
Most Popular

"They are young players who are learning all the time from the senior ones."

Doncaster have high hopes for 19-year-old Faulkner, who broke into the first team last season.

The Norton-born academy graduate made 23 appearances in total during a breakout season with his boyhood club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also spent time on loan at Worksop and Spennymoor in non-league.

Long made 25 appearances in his debut season for Doncaster after joining from Wigan Athletic last summer.

Meanwhile, Tavonga Kuleya made his debut on loan at Markse Town in their opening day defeat to Ilkeston last weekend.

Jack Degruchy was not involved for Marske, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, Step Three of the National League system.

Jack Goodman also started for Gainsborough Trinity in their 0-0 draw with Marine.

Former Rovers scholar Tom Parkinson, who was released by the club earlier this year, has signed for Gainsborough and was named on the bench for the clash.

Related topics:DoncasterGainsborough Trinity