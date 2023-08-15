Neither player has made the matchday squad in Doncaster's first two games of the season, with Tom Anderson's return to fitness pushing them down the pecking order.

McCann has spoken of the need for younger members of his squad to gain experience on loan this term and has already sent some of them away to get valuable match minutes elsewhere.

But McCann said of central defensive pair Long and Faulkner: "They are very much part of the group and they are staying put.

Doncaster Rovers' Bobby Faulkner completes a post-match warm down at Newport County.

"They are young players who are learning all the time from the senior ones."

Doncaster have high hopes for 19-year-old Faulkner, who broke into the first team last season.

The Norton-born academy graduate made 23 appearances in total during a breakout season with his boyhood club.

He also spent time on loan at Worksop and Spennymoor in non-league.

Long made 25 appearances in his debut season for Doncaster after joining from Wigan Athletic last summer.

Meanwhile, Tavonga Kuleya made his debut on loan at Markse Town in their opening day defeat to Ilkeston last weekend.

Jack Degruchy was not involved for Marske, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, Step Three of the National League system.

Jack Goodman also started for Gainsborough Trinity in their 0-0 draw with Marine.