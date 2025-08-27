Fresh striker name linked with Doncaster Rovers as report claims MLS forward 'set to join'

Doncaster Rovers are close to completing the signing of Houston Dynamo forward Toyosi Olusanya, according to reports.

Manager Grant McCann revealed on Tuesday night that he was closing in on a new recruit, saying: "I think we're close. I think it's been agreed and it's just obviously dotting the i's and crossing the t's at this moment in time. But I think probably over the next couple of days he'll be in our building."

Without giving a specific name, he added that the player in question is "a different type" and that "the one we want to bring in will have rapido pace who gets in behind and gives teams a different problem."

Now, a report by Lower Tiers claims Olusanya, 27, will arrive on a loan arrangement from the MLS.

Toyosi Olusanya, of Houston Dynamo. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The London-born forward has enjoyed a nomadic career so far with a long spell in non-league before joining Middlesbrough in 2022. He then moved to Scottish club St Mirren and after posting decent returns there he earned a move to Houston - who paid a six-figure fee for him just four months ago.

Rovers have so far brought nine signings in with McCann confirming to the Free Press that the addition of a forward will be the final arrival. The window closes on Monday night at 7pm.