Fresh injury update on Doncaster Rovers duo Tom Anderson and Fejiri Okenabirhie

Anderson pulled out of the friendly at Rossington Main last Saturday during the warm-up after exacerbating a foot injury he picked up in training the previous day.

Having carried out fitness work away from the main group during the getaway to Scotland at the start of the week, the Rovers skipper is on course to feature at Bradford this weekend but will be monitored in training over the next few days.

“He’s fine,” Wellens said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Anderson. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“He’s done some gym work and pool work while we’re up there and I’m hoping he should be ready for the game against Bradford.”

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie is unlikely to make the trip to Valley Parade as he continues to shake off injury niggles.

Wellens said: “Fej is a little bit behind Tom and I imagine he won’t make it at the weekend.”

*