Fresh injury timeline given on Doncaster Rovers trio including George Miller

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann has provided a fresh update on three of the club's injured players.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
George Miller, Caolan Lavery and Zain Westbrooke have all been sidelined for varying portions of time. Lavery has not played all season whilst Miller has been absent since August. Westbrooke was a regular up until late November.

Issuing an update on the trio, McCann said: "We probably won't see George again until the middle of next season, somewhere around January (2025) time I believe. Lavery is coming along ok but we possibly won't see him again this season and Zain is doing well and hopefully he'll be back by the end of February or early March.

"They're all together and working together. Obviously they each have specific plans but they're doing rehab together which is good."

McCann is likely to have Richard Wood and Tom Anderson back in contention for this weekend's meeting with Stockport whilst James Maxwell, Jamie Sterry and Jack Senior are also making good progress.

