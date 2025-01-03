Fresh Doncaster Rovers transfer update as Grant McCann confirms top flight interest in young duo

Rovers' chief Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann says he's hopeful of a breakthrough in the transfer market as they look to nail down their first signing.

McCann is seeking a loan addition to supplement his existing group of forwards. The Northern Irishman has spoken in the past week about a "statement signing" that he believes will provide a welcome boost to the squad.

"We're very close and hopefully there'll be some news soon," McCann told the Free Press ahead of Saturday's home game against Port Vale.

"We're hoping it's done soon. We're all working very hard, as we have done over the last few weeks to try and make us stronger. Hopefully there's some news for everyone because I think he'll be a very good signing for us."

McCann also spoke about the decision to send highly-rated youngsters Kasper Williams and Sam Straughan-Brown out on loan.

Both players, who are on long-term deals, have gone out on a month's work experience with Williams heading to Whitby Town and Straughan-Brown going to Bradford Park Avenue.

The Rovers chief claims that clubs operating near the top of the English pyramid continue to keep eyes on the pair.

"Clubs higher up - I'm talking Premier League and Championship clubs - are sniffing around Sam and Kasper," he added. "But we've tied them down to long-term contracts and what's important is we develop our own talent.

"Their first loan out wasn't really about what standard they play at. What was important is just playing men's football, getting knocked about abit and getting that contact because they're way above the under-18s level which is very, very clear to see."