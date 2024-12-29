Fresh Doncaster Rovers transfer admission as decision on loan winger is made

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann says the club have agreed a deal for a new signing.

The winter transfer window opens on Wednesday and Rovers are looking to get their business done early. Confirming that winger Ephraim Yeboah has returned to his parent club Bristol City, McCann revealed: "We've got a few bids in for one or two players so it's just a case of waiting to see if they come off.

"We've agreed with one club and we've sent an offer to another so we're just waiting to hear back. We want to improve and if there's better players out there that we think can help us then we'll do that. We've got the support from Terry and Gavin to do that. But our priority at the moment is to replace Ephraim."

On the Yeboah front, McCann added: "Effy is going to be a top player. He just found it difficult to get past Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson, Kyle Hurst and Joe Sbarra so it was important we helped Effy out and he's gone back now.

"He's a young lad, it was his first loan and he just didn't get the opportunity to go out and show what he can do. We firmly believe we may have had him too soon but there's no doubt the kid will go on and have a very good career. So it's important we replace that position."

Rovers travel to in-form Colchester United on Sunday (3pm) for their final fixture of 2024.