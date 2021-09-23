Free-scoring Rossington Main turn attention to FA Vase

Rossington Main manager Ben Hunter. Photo: Marie Caley

Ben Hunter’s side remain second in NCEL Division One – level on points with leaders Brigg Town – after winning seven of their last eight games.

A Rossington player bagged a hat trick for the third successive weekend in Saturday’s 5-2 victory at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Niall Doran followed up Jack Watson’s back-to-back trebles by scoring three times to help Main come from 2-0 down to record their latest win.

Gregory Young and Sam Kitchen were also on target for Rossington who have scored 19 goals in their last five games.

Skelmersdale have also enjoyed a positive start to the season and sit sixth in the Premier Division of the North West Counties League – a division currently topped by Macclesfield, the phoenix club of Macclesfield Town.

Armthorpe Welfare suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Harrogate Railway at the Marra Falcons Stadium on Saturday.

Welfare went ahead on 13 minutes when Noel Burdett crossed for Adam Baskerville to head home from close range.

James Gore headed in a deserved equaliser for Harrogate on 74 minutes and they grabbed a winning goal in the last minute when Joe Crosby converted a cross from point blank range.

Welfare returned to winning ways on Tuesday night with a 2-0 victory at Swallownest.

Jack Wilson opened the scoring midway through the second half and James Bytheway netted in the last minute.

Lee Morris’s men travel to struggling FC Humber United on Saturday.

*Steve Ellor bagged eight goals in a superb individual performance as Denaby United won 14-1 at Huddersfield League side Cartworth Moor in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Cup.

Silas Valladolid-Collins (2), Ben Parker, Luke Smith, Aaron Harrison and Louis McKie were also on target for Denaby.