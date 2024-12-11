Four-word answer given to Ephraim Yeboah question amid Doncaster Rovers loanee's struggles

Ephraim Yeboah has started just one league game for Rovers.

Ephraim Yeboah has endured a hugely frustrating few months at Doncaster Rovers and that continued on Tuesday night.

The winger, 18, arrived at Rovers in the summer on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City. His arrival was seen as a coup, given he had not long since broken into the Robins' first team.

But he's found match minutes in the league mightily hard to come by, starting just once for Rovers in League Two all term.

Most of his action has been through the cup competitions and it was thought that the EFL Trophy last-32 tie against Port Vale was the perfect chance for him to try and build some momentum.

But the absence of the loanee from the 18-man squad last night was glaring. Quizzed by the Free Press on the reason why he missed out, manager Grant McCann simply replied: "It was just selection."

Many have speculated that Yeboah's time in South Yorkshire is destined to end prematurely with a break clause in all season-long loan arrangements. Given his latest snub it is hard to argue against such an outcome happening.

He has featured for just 21 minutes in the league over the last two months and has missed out on the squad in seven of the last eight games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, McCann insists the full focus for his side is now on firming up their automatic promotion chances after bowing out of the Trophy. Rakeem Harper's last minute strike dumped Rovers out of the competition.

"What it does now is it refocuses us," added McCann. "That competition is gone now. It's disappointing because I wanted us to go as far as possible in it, but that's not happened. We've got six games now before the FA Cup game (against Hull, third round). They're six games we need to put all our focus and drive into."