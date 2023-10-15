News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Four Doncaster Rovers players may need surgery on their injuries, Grant McCann reveals

As many as four Doncaster Rovers players may need surgery on their injuries, Grant McCann has revealed.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rovers lost Louie Marsh and Bobby Faulkner to injury in Tuesday’s 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town – and both players could now go under the knife.

Forward Marsh broke his arm while defender Faulkner suffered possible ligament damage to his ankle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He wore a protective boot as he watched Saturday’s 4-1 win against Sutton United from the stands.

Jon Taylor has played just once for Doncaster Rovers this term.Jon Taylor has played just once for Doncaster Rovers this term.
Jon Taylor has played just once for Doncaster Rovers this term.
Most Popular

McCann said of Faulkner: “We are waiting to see, he may need an operation because of a previous ankle injury he had.

"Louie is definitely going to have an operation."

Jon Taylor and Caolan Lavery are also in need of more surgery.

Taylor underwent surgery on a knee injury in January, following three operations on his ankle previously.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Injuries and illness has restricted the winger, now 31, to just 19 appearances since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, Lavery has had two surgeries on a knee injury he suffered in March, shortly after scoring his first Doncaster goal.

The striker, who turns 31 next week, has since been transfer-listed.

McCann said: “Jon Taylor is booked in for an operation on Monday, he’s not recovered, so that’s disappointing news for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Caolan Lavery is going to have another operation, he’s not improved.”

All four would be out for “months”, McCann said.

There was better news some of the other ten players who missed out yesterday due to injury.

McCann said: "George Miller is looking good and working hard. James Maxwell is looking good, Jamie Sterry is looking good, but they are a little bit behind.”

Related topics:Grant McCannJon Taylor