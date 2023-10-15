Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers lost Louie Marsh and Bobby Faulkner to injury in Tuesday’s 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town – and both players could now go under the knife.

Forward Marsh broke his arm while defender Faulkner suffered possible ligament damage to his ankle.

He wore a protective boot as he watched Saturday’s 4-1 win against Sutton United from the stands.

Jon Taylor has played just once for Doncaster Rovers this term.

McCann said of Faulkner: “We are waiting to see, he may need an operation because of a previous ankle injury he had.

"Louie is definitely going to have an operation."

Jon Taylor and Caolan Lavery are also in need of more surgery.

Taylor underwent surgery on a knee injury in January, following three operations on his ankle previously.

Injuries and illness has restricted the winger, now 31, to just 19 appearances since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, Lavery has had two surgeries on a knee injury he suffered in March, shortly after scoring his first Doncaster goal.

The striker, who turns 31 next week, has since been transfer-listed.

McCann said: “Jon Taylor is booked in for an operation on Monday, he’s not recovered, so that’s disappointing news for us.

"Caolan Lavery is going to have another operation, he’s not improved.”

All four would be out for “months”, McCann said.

There was better news some of the other ten players who missed out yesterday due to injury.