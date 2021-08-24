Fortune-West on target as Club Thorne Colliery maintain perfect start

Club Thorne Colliery boss James O'Neill

Morgan Brown and Evan Fortune-West, son of former Doncaster Rovers striker Leo, both scored twice.

Shay Evans-Booth was also on target for James O’Neill’s side, who have won four out of four.

AFC Bentley sit third in the early Premier North Division table following a 3-0 win at AFC Phoenix.

A Josh Bowkett brace and a penalty from the reliable Theo Mowatt earned unbeaten Bentley their third league win of the season.

Harworth Colliery beat Sheffield Reserves by the same scoreline with Greg Archer, Charlie Baird and Harvey Baird on target.

Sutton Rovers inflicted a 5-1 defeat on Dearne & District with goals from Harvey Wood, Callum Stockton, Cain Wellings, Leyton Beck and Mitch Wain.

Newly-promoted Askern Miners suffered a 4-0 defeat at Retford United.

Leaders Club Thorne Colliery Development suffered their first defeat of the season in Division One North as they went down 2-1 at Ollerton Town Reserves.

Oliver Jordan and Daniel Ware netted for the hosts, while Kirk Frost replied for Thorne.

Bessacarr are level on points with Thorne following a 3-0 win at home to Newark Town Development.

Goals from Tom Finley and Joel Elms and an own goal earned Bessacarr the points.

Harworth Colliery Reserves suffered a 7-1 defeat at 780 JLC.