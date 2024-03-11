"Fortunate to have him" - Tommy Rowe waxes lyrical over Doncaster Rovers teammate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger arrived in South Yorkshire back in January, on a loan deal from League One side Lincoln City. He has been in scintillating form ever since, scoring four goals and also assisting a further four.

There is a clamour from many Rovers supporters to sign him permanently, understandable given his huge impact since pitching up.

Last Saturday saw Adelakun open the scoring with an audacious goal straight from a corner in the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Doncaster's players celebrate Hakkeb Adelakun's goal. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Rowe, who notched the second goal later on in the contest, paid tribute to Adelakun when speaking to the media post-match.

The two go back a long way and this is actually the third club they've played together at, with the duo previously teammates at Scunthorpe United and Bristol City.

"He's a great lad and I know him very well," Rowe said. "You know what you're going to get with Haks and not just on the pitch. He's a great lad around the training ground. He practices his skills a lot. It's not just on a matchday that he turns up and performs.

"He's dedicated and he cares and he's come from a good club in League One (Lincoln). He could play higher so we're fortunate to have his services so we'll use that.

"When you bring good practices into a club you get to be around that more and brings the best out of everyone. Hopefully his form continues until the end of the season."