Former Sheffield United man on the 'unfinished business' he has at Doncaster Rovers

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

Doncaster Rovers veteran Billy Sharp has re-iterated he has "unfinished business" ahead of the promotion run-in.

The striker signed back on for Rovers for a fourth spell in the summer. The overriding aim for Grant McCann's side is promotion back to League One and with nine games of the campaign left to play, Rovers remain firmly placed within a tightly-bunched pack.

They are fifth in the standings but crucially have a game in hand up their sleeve which if they win would put them into third place.

Sharp has ten goals to his name in all competitions and is clearly desperate for yet another elevation to add to his CV.

Speaking to David Prutton for the latest episode of the 'EFL Unfiltered' podcast, Sharp said: "(The move) needed to be right and Doncaster’s not a million miles away from me. I dropped down the leagues, but I’m still proud to play League Two football. I want to help them get promoted, and I felt like I had unfinished business there as they’d helped me through some tough times.

“The fans are brilliant with me, and the dressing room is a big thing and there’s some top lads. The gaffer is brilliant…they’ve allowed me to take the kids in to the training ground, and he brought his youngest one in as well. They still talk about it now.

“It works for me and my family, but I’m there to score goals and try and be successful.”

Sharp and his colleagues return to action after a two-week break when they host Carlisle United on Saturday.

